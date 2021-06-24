Blake Shelton Douses ‘Ellen’ Fans With Seltzer in Crazy Game

Ellen DeGeneres is known for her love of games, and the talk show host enlisted Blake Shelton to help out with her latest friendly competition, which took place on The Ellen DeGeneres Show during an episode that aired this week. The game was called "I Think I Can, I Think I Can" and featured two fans whose task was to think of a word that connected two different words give to them by DeGeneres and Shelton — the example DeGeneres gave were the words "door" and "bottoms," which would be connected by "bell."