Blake Shelton Douses ‘Ellen’ Fans With Seltzer in Crazy Game

By Hannah Barnes
Popculture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen DeGeneres is known for her love of games, and the talk show host enlisted Blake Shelton to help out with her latest friendly competition, which took place on The Ellen DeGeneres Show during an episode that aired this week. The game was called "I Think I Can, I Think I Can" and featured two fans whose task was to think of a word that connected two different words give to them by DeGeneres and Shelton — the example DeGeneres gave were the words "door" and "bottoms," which would be connected by "bell."

CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Blake Shelton Lovingly Looks at Gwen Stefani Walking Down the Aisle During Ceremony Officiated By Mutual Friend Carson Daly

Blake Shelton looked like the luckiest guy in the world when he saw his bride, Gwen Stefani, walk down the aisle this weekend. The love birds tied the knot in Oklahoma over the weekend. To officiate the small ceremony, the couple recruited one of their close friends: Carson Daly. On Tuesday, “The Voice” host confirmed via Instagram that he had officiated their nuptials, sharing a series of snaps from the wedding along with a heartfelt caption.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Signed An Ironclad Prenup Before Getting Married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally got married on Saturday during a small intimate ceremony at his Oklahoma ranch after signing an iron-clad prenup. “Gwen is worth around $150 million while Blake is worth around $100 million. Both have been married before and both have experienced very ugly divorces. Which explains why this time they both wanted to have a prenup,” sources tell Radar.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Gwen Stefani Gives Fans a Rare Peek on Instagram at the True Blake Shelton Off Camera

Gwen Stefani never misses an opportunity to tell Blake Shelton just how much she loves him, especially on Father’s Day. On Sunday, the No Doubt leading lady shared a series of sweet family photos on Instagram featuring her country music star fiancé alongside her three sons: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. The heartwarming pics showcase Gwen’s kids from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale growing up with Blake by their side.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

Gwen Stefani’s Kids Look Grown Up in Matching Wedding Suits with Blake Shelton: 'Beautiful New Beginnings'

Gwen Stefani and her longtime partner, country star Blake Shelton tied the knot at his Oklahoma ranch on Saturday, and her sons added spice to the big day. Blake Shelton’s romance with singer Gwen Stefani has been one of Hollywood’s most exciting couplings in recent years. The duo has shared a relationship that stemmed from being together on the hit music show, “The Voice.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Gavin Rossdale inundated with support following poignant post in wake of Gwen Stefani's wedding

Gavin Rossdale's latest short, sweet and emotional message on Instagram has sparked an unbelievable reaction from his fans in the wake of his ex-wife, Gwen Stefani's marriage. The Bush frontman posted a poignant caption alongside a photo of himself at the water's edge and looking directly at the camera. He wrote: "May your love be ocean sized," along with a black heart and a nod to the man behind the camera, Brian Kaminkski.
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Blake Shelton Pays a Surprise Visit to a Blake Shelton Tribute Band

Blake Shelton tribute band Blake Nation got the surprise of a lifetime last month, while they were at the Tishimingo, Okla. location of Shelton's bar and venue, Ole Red. The band, who've been playing Shelton covers together since 2017, were scheduled to play a sold-out Ole Red show celebrating the country superstar's birthday, which is on June 18. It had become something of a tradition for Blake Nation to play a birthday show at the venue, but the bandmates had never gotten a chance to meet Shelton himself -- until now, they explain to Country Now.
Musicwbwn.com

Blake Shelton was Obsessed with “Firecrackers” as a Kid

Sunday is the Fourth of July and Blake Shelton shares that he was obsessed with what they called “firecrackers” as a kid. His problem was making them last from his birthday to the holiday. “Fourth of July when I was a kid was extremely important, big deal to me because...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are ‘Talking About Having A Baby’ Together: She Wants A Daughter

‘Hey baby, hey baby, hey!’ Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are hoping to expand their family now that they’re officially husband and wife. First comes love, then comes marriage! Blake Shelton, 45, and new wife Gwen Stefani, 51, recently married on July 4 in Oklahoma. And now that the newlyweds have made it official, they’re ready to expand their family. “Gwen and Blake are talking about having a baby and exploring that,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s no secret that Gwen wants a daughter; she’s spoken very publicly about it and having a baby is something that she and Blake have discussed,” our source continued.

