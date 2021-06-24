Cancel
Fractured and Fruitless, False Positive Is a Derivative Portrait of Motherhood

By Natalia Keogan
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotherhood is a pretty scary thing. Particularly when it comes to the typical nine-month gestation period that produces a newborn child, the horror genre has been a hotbed of filmmakers exploring the visceral terror inherent in the body-altering state of pregnancy and the bloody act of giving birth. Perhaps this is why False Positive feels so fractured within this realm—for all of the diverse and interesting explorations within this subgenre, co-writers Ilana Glazer and John Lee limit their film by exclusively riffing on the notoriously inimitable Rosemary’s Baby.

Moviesculturedvultures.com

False Positive REVIEW – Decent Thrills But Falls Short

It was probably about time for another quality entry into the pregnancy horror genre and False Positive gives it a good effort. It’s a genre that probably starts (and ends) with Rosemary’s Baby when talking about films that rise above the level of B-grade horror. False Positive definitely aspires to be an A grade movie with social commentary, intriguing visuals and a tight script. However, it never really sticks the landing and is left feeling like the B- version of Rosemary’s Baby’s A+.
Rolling Stone

Pranks, Paranoia and Peter Pan: John Lee on Making ‘False Positive’

This piece originally appeared as part of Rolling Stone’s annual Hot List, in the July/August issue of the magazine. When John Lee was working at his first job — a magic store in the small Bay Area town of Castroville, California — there was a trick he’d always play. “It’s a classic move called the French Drop,” the 49-year-old filmmaker says, as he angles his laptop’s camera downward. He picks up a quarter, slides it into his other hand, and closes his palm; when he opens his fist, there’s no coin there. “‘Oh, look, it stayed in this hand, haha!’”
Societybtrtoday.com

Ep 221 // Julie Kliegman on Trans Athlete Bans / ‘False Positive’

Associate producer Joe Virgillito speaks with Julie Kliegman, Copy Chief for Sports Illustrated, about trans athlete bans going into effect in states across the country, the invasiveness of these laws, and how this issue has become a culture war cudgel. You can follow her on Twitter @jmkliegman and you can find her writing on this topic in a thread on that account.
Family Relationshipsromper.com

Motherhood Thrust Catherine Reitman Into A Postpartum Identity Crisis

Catherine Reitman isn’t known for romanticizing motherhood. Rather, the Workin’ Moms creator and star has made it her job (literally, her actual job!) to explore the challenges of having children in a way that is refreshing and real. Recently, Reitman spoke candidly to the Betches Moms podcast about how Workin’ Moms was inspired by her own experiences with postpartum depression and the identity crisis childbirth thrust her into.
QuadCities.com

Mommy Brain (Review: False Positive)

In 2016, the World Health Organization estimated that around 830 women die on a daily basis due to complications related to pregnancy and childbirth. If you read that number and were floored by the lethal math on display, it’s probably because you’re a man. The fact of the matter is, the process of pregnancy has always been tied up with risk. Three hundred years ago, along with the distressingly normal dangers associated with birth, a pregnant woman had to contend with barbaric practices that barely met the definition of medical, as well as an insanely misogynistic society that viewed them as little more than baby factories.*
Moviesfilminquiry.com

Interview With Zainab Jah For FALSE POSITIVE

A thriller/horror/satire, False Positive follows Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) a couple who has been trying to conceive for two years when they decide to go to “dream” fertility Dr. John Hindle (Pierce Brosnan) who may not be exactly as he seems. I was able to speak with...
MoviesDeadline

Amandla Stenberg, Laura Dern And Dondald Sutherland Among Those Joining Environmental Animated Pic ‘Ozi’

Amandla Stenberg, Laura Dern, Donald Sutherland, Djimon Hounsou, RuPaul and Dean-Charles Chapman are set join the ensemble cast of the upcoming animated pic Ozi. Stenberg will voice the film’s title character, Dern will voice her mother, Sutherland will voice and albino crocodile, Hounsou voices Ozi’s father, Chapman voices Chance, Ozi’s guide and RuPaul voices Gurd, Mr Smiley’s son and heir.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Unpopular film/actor opinions

Forrest Gump is utter maudlin crap. The win for best picture is a travesty. Only beaten by Sandra Bullock in her Lifetime Channel movie, The Blind Side. Isabelle Huppert acting range is limited. In her range no one can beat her, but otherwise she isn't great. If Schindler's List wasn't...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’: Film Review

A neon-colored action flick that doesn’t pay homage to recent genre hits so much as openly ape them, Navot Papushado’s Gunpowder Milkshake takes a femme-centric approach to the uber-assassin format, looking especially eager to get in on that hot Wickiverse world-building action. Though not without its moments, the film offers too little of interest for its leading ladies to do, and feels throughout like an adaptation of a comic book that was written for the sole purpose of being sold to an IP-hungry film studio.
MoviesDeadline

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Review: Angela Bassett & Karen Gillan Lead Kickass Female Ensemble In Netflix Action Flick

The times they are a-changin’. In a genre ruled by men for decades, it is clearly now the ladies’ turn to provide the action. With Black Widow leading the summer box office — the first Marvel stand-alone since Captain Marvel, both featuring female stars — plus a steady diet of movies like Atomic Blonde featuring women in kickass roles previously owned by macho actors, the trend is clear: Hollywood is changing its tune. In fact, in the latest Netflix entry into the genre, Gunpowder Milkshake, the only characters written above one dimension are the women, and they rock in this.
Family RelationshipsGrazia

Making It To Motherhood

The heroine of my new novel ‘The Tsarina’s Daughter’ weathers every storm but grieves her childlessness - a sentiment I understood all too well. ‘Your cupboard will get fuller, your holidays will lead further afield, your life will grow emptier,’ my mother gloomily predicted when I confidently planned a childless life of choices and personal freedom. Even though few women of her generation studied and worked, she had given it all ‘gladly’ up to start a family. I wanted things differently, spelling my life out in an ABC inspired by too many Judith Krantz novels: Adventurous! Big! Colourful! Daring! And that did not include children.
MoviesCollider

Jean Smart Joins Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon'

Damien Chazelle's next film, Babylon, will be set in the Golden Age of Hollywood, so it makes sense to cast Jean Smart who is also in the Golden Age of her career. In the past five to 10 years, Smart has been cast in a number of starring and supporting roles, and she steals the project each time with her strong characters and biting quips. According to The Hollywood Reporter, who exclusively revealed the news, sources suggest that Smart will play a Hollywood journalist who can make or break careers.
Fox News

Susan Sarandon recalls working with Brad Pitt in ‘Thelma & Louise’: ‘He’s not just a really gorgeous face’

Brad Pitt left an unforgettable impression on Susan Sarandon. The actress starred in the 1991 film "Thelma & Louise" alongside Geena Davis, a trailblazing classic about two women who embark on a road trip that soon devolves into a crime spree. The movie, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, also features a young Pitt, who starred as a cowboy drifter.

