Collaboration dinner at Stina to raise funds for Attic Youth Center

The Wintersville United Methodist Church Youth Group will host a “You are loved” free community dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 12 in the fellowship hall of the Center for Hope, 702 Main St., Wintersville. “This is our way of giving back to our amazing community,” youth member Jorja Anderson said. Visitors can eat in or get take-out. The menu will consist of rigatoni with meat sauce, salad, bread and homemade desserts, all prepared by the youth group. The dinner is sponsored by Dr. Tom and Suzanne Brown and the Gribben family of Grae-Con Construction. Looking forward to being a part of the outreach are, from left, Ireland Emery, Torin Ricker, Cameron Gribben, Jorja Anderson, Director of Youth Ministries Tiffany Manley, Ryan Manning, Alexander Marshall and Ben Marshall.
