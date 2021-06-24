Cancel
Collaboration dinner at Stina to raise funds for Attic Youth Center

By Sinead Cummings
phillyvoice.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Bobby Saritsoglou of Stina and chef Ari Miller of Musi are collaborating on a four-course dinner to raise money for the Attic Youth Center, a Philly organization for LGBTQ+ youth. The dinner will be on Tuesday, June 29 at Stina. The Mediterranean BYOB is located at 1705 Snyder Ave.

