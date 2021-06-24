Cancel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 22 cents to $73.30 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 37 cents to $75.56 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $2.28 a gallon. July heating oil was unchanged at $2.16 a gallon. July natural gas rose 9 cents to $3.42 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $6.70 to $1,776.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 6 cents to $26.05 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $4.31 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.86 Japanese yen from 110.97 yen. The euro edged up to $1.1930 from $1.1929.

