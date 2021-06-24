Cancel
Empowering The Future Hybrid Work Model, Lucid Raises More Than $500 Million In Secondary Investment, Triples Valuation To $3 Billion

By Rashi Shrivastava
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Karl Sun, CEO and co-founder of Lucid, wants to make sure that every team member is on the same page, figuratively and literally. His Utah-based company, which facilitates teamwork and building through its visual collaboration tools, announced it has raised more than $500 million in a secondary investment and tripled its valuation to $3 billion. Late-stage private investors including Alkeon Capital, Tiger Global and Steadfast Capital Ventures were a part of the secondary financing.

