A Guide To Programs For Emerging Managers

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,451,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,883,000 after purchasing an additional 815,537 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.