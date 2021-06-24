Cancel
Health Services

BayCare to hire 2,000 workers across its system

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 24, 2021 - The Clearwater-based BayCare Health System plans to hire nearly 2,000 workers systemwide. The available positions span across Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties, according to BayCare's news release. The system has 15 hospitals including Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and many others outside of the county line.

