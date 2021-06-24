BayCare to hire 2,000 workers across its system

J Psychosoc Nurs Ment Health Serv. 2021 Jul 1:1-6. doi: 10.3928/02793695-20210623-03. Online ahead of print. The current study aimed to identify the main stressors inherent to caring for patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and associated mental health outcomes among frontline health care workers. Data were collected via an online questionnaire from 651 frontline health care workers providing direct medical services for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. Participants reported the stressors inherent to caring for patients with COVID-19, including depression, anxiety, and insomnia. Data were analyzed using descriptive statistics and multivariable logistic regression analysis. The most common stressors were “Worry about being negligent and endangering coworkers” (76.2%), “Worry about getting infected” (74.7%), and “Protective gear causing physical discomfort” (73.6%). “Conflict between duty and safety” and “Protective gear causing physical discomfort” were linked to high risk of depression, anxiety, and insomnia. Findings suggest that frontline health care workers may develop adverse mental health outcomes in the face of certain stressors, requiring targeted interventions. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(xx), xx-xx.].