Rishi Sunak has urged workers to return to the office when coronavirus restrictions lift.But unions warned the government was risking the safety of workers returning after the expected lifting of the order to work from home on 19 July.The chancellor said he was looking forward to the return and insisted there was a benefit to workers from being with their colleagues, particularly for the young.He said that Zoom and Teams were "not great" for workers starting out and that in-person interactions were "really valuable"."I think for young people, especially, that ability to be in your office, be in your...