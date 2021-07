Professor Khaldoun Ahmad would like to be home in his native Iraq, helping the nation build a new solar energy system and transition away from fossil fuels, but he can’t. In 2013, Ahmad explains, he became likely the first Iraqi to achieve a Ph.D. in climate change and biogeochemistry (the study of how chemical elements like carbon and nitrogen flow through physical environments and living systems), when he finished his studies at the University of Missouri–Kansas City.