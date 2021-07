It’s almost midnight, and my son has been in bed for four hours. My dog is under the covers, snoring on my feet. I’m still up, though, headphones plugged into my laptop as I watch YouTube makeup tutorials, one after the other after the other. My days always start at six in the morning, and I should really be asleep by now. Instead, I’m squinting at the screen, pausing the playback as a pretty blonde hovers her kabuki brush over her cheeks. Maybe this time, I think, I really will learn how to contour.