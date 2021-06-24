Cancel
Bismarck, ND

Bike Night 2021 – Another Shining Night @ Sickies! (GALLERY)

By Bromo
 19 days ago
The weather forecast for June 23rd, 2021 was just plain HOT - possible record highs - Mother Nature took it easy on us with some mild breezy conditions and threatening clouds (a raindrop or two actually fell) - Still, all the bikes came out in their glory - We had the cornhole game set up, Hanna and Marissa from Sickies were serving drinks outside and of course the bike enthusiasts were slowly walking around checking out the beautiful bikes. We gave away a much-coveted pair of tickets to see Foreigner at the Bismarck Event Center this Saturday.

