Nissan Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of 240Z Rally Victory... With A Juke

You can't beat an actual name for a car rather than the alphanumeric soup some automakers (looking at you BMW) create. A name is evocative and much easier to remember than a jumble of numbers and letters. Some names of cars have been with us for decades, which means we are more and more likely to take them for granted. Many are obvious, whether it's Viper or Charger, Outback, Defender, Titan, Journey, etc. Then there's a lot of place names like Silverado, Tucson, Malibu, Pacifica, etc. However, many aren't so obvious. For example, you've likely seen thousands of Corollas on the road over the past couple of years, but in our heads the name means "cheap reliable car" rather than "the ring of petals around the central part of a flower." That got us wondering about other car names we take for granted.