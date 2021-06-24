Nissan Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of 240Z Rally Victory... With A Juke
Nissan has a long history in motorsport, and models such as the Nissan GT-R and 370Z are still popular choices for both professional and amateur racing leagues. On the other end of the spectrum, the brand manufactures cars such as the Nissan Juke, a subcompact crossover SUV that's about as threatening as a warm cup of tea. Nissan recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of its iconic 240Z rally car's victory of the East African Rally in Kenya, and instead of paying tribute to that car with something relevant like a 370Z rally replica, or even the upcoming Nissan 400Z, Nissan decided to go with a Juke, and not just any Juke, a hybrid version.carbuzz.com
