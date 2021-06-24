Cancel
How Portland gun violence compares to other cities

KGW
KGW
 18 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gun violence is surging in Portland, but numbers show that is the case in nearly every major city nationwide. Data from the Major Cities Chiefs Association, a professional organization that represents police departments in major cities across the U.S. and Canada, shows homicides increased nationwide from 2019 to 2020. There were 8,077 homicides reported in 66 major U.S. cities in 2020, compared to 6,087 in 2019. The number of homicides increased from 2019 to 2020 in all but nine of the responding cities.

