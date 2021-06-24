Cancel
Austin, TX

Want an American-Made Car? Tesla Now Officially Tops That Category, Too.

Houston Chronicle
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you can forgive the endless social-media-fueled controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk, Tesla is possibly the greatest American manufacturing story of the 21st century. While the electric vehicle company got its start building off of a British framework, the factories in California, Nevada and New York (not to mention the upcoming plant in Austin, Texas, where the Cybertruck will supposedly be made) have reignited interest in building goods right here in the States.

News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
BusinessApple Insider

Apple wants 'Apple Car' batteries made in US, claims report

Chinese firms are said to have baulked at Apple's insistence on making "Apple Car" batteries in US, meaning it's more probable that the vehicle will be made by Taiwanese manufacturers. The same unspecified sources claim that it is therefore now more likely that Taiwan-based Foxconn, or Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry, will...
Businesstorquenews.com

Add new comment

Tesla Signs Massive Deal With Samsung for CyberTruck. There is breaking news of a massive, $436 million dollar deal between Tesla and Samsung for cameras for the CyberTruck. Let's explore this more!. There is evidence of a massive deal between Tesla and Samsung thanks to the statement from Korea Economic...
BusinessCourier News

Musk clashes again with opposing lawyer in SolarCity lawsuit

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Testifying for a second day, CEO Elon Musk pushed back again Tuesday against a lawsuit that blames him for engineering Tesla’s 2016 acquisition of a financially precarious company called SolarCity that was marred by conflicts of interest and never generated the profits Musk insisted it would.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Electric car: Apple supposedly wants to use “Made in USA” batteries

According to a report, Apple plans to have the batteries for its e-car manufactured in its home market, the USA – not least because of the incalculable risks posed by the ongoing tensions between the USA and China. Apple first considered working with two large Chinese battery suppliers, but insisted on manufacturing in US factories, such as Digitimes citing industry circles, writes that such a partnership is unlikely.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Tells Drivers to Be Paranoid Amid FSD9 Release

Tesla has finally released their Full Self-Driving (FSD) 9 beta. However, it came with quite the warning and has left some quite concerned with the ramifications of unproven software being used on the open road. The new beta from the Palo Alto-based EV manufacturer has been highly anticipated by many. Now, some are concerned over the realities of unsupervised members of the public absent at the wheel of a moving vehicle.
Businesstorquenews.com

Tesla Has an Achilles Heel

Tesla has an Achilles Heel. Like the ancient warrior of old, Achilles, who was practically invincible, Tesla is a superior company in terms of technology, performance, and its product. But it could be brought down by something it may not see coming. What Is Tesla's Achilles Heel?. I love Tesla...
Carsinsideevs.com

US-Made Tesla Model Y Now Comes With Bioweapon Defense Mode

The Chinese-made Tesla Model Y caused quite a stir when it launched earlier this year equipped with a large HEPA filter enabling a dedicated Bioweapon Defense Mode. That’s because those features were previously reserved for the Model S and Model X, and Elon Musk said at one point that the large HEPA filter could not be fitted to the Model 3 because it would take up most of the frunk. Since the compact electric sedan shares its platform with the Model Y, it was reasonable to assume that the crossover would not get the feature either.
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla Giga Berlin seems on track to start Model Y production later than Giga Texas

In a recent statement to German media, Brandenburg Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach stated that he expects the final approval for Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin facility to be released sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021. If this comes to pass, Model Y production in the facility would be starting several months or so later than expected, which may not seem like too much of a delay. It may, however, result in Gigafactory Texas, a facility that started its buildout several months after the Germany-based factory, starting its Model Y production earlier than its Germany-based sibling.
Texas StateMidland Reporter-Telegram

Elon Musk's tunneling company just bought land in Central Texas

SpaceX and Tesla aren't Elon Musk's only companies expanding in Texas. A company affiliated with The Boring Company, Musk’s tunneling and infrastructure transportation venture, is reportedly buying property in Central Texas' Bastrop County. The Austin American-Statesman's Kara Carlson reports that Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with The Boring Company,...
CarsTimes Union

Review: Why the Ford Mustang Mach-E Is One of the Most Complete EVs to Date

At a certain point, technology matures. Over the past 20 years, the original wave of jokes about crappy cell-phone reception spewed by standups and echoed by actors on both the big and the small screen has gone the way of equally dated complaints about pixelated internet video, hallmarks of an era whose digital frustrations and foibles have receded comfortably into the rearview.
CarsDigital Trends

Tesla issues stark warning to drivers using its Full Self-Driving mode

Tesla in recent days rolled out a long-awaited update to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode that gives its vehicles a slew of driver-assist features. But in a stark warning to owners who’ve forked out for the premium FSD feature, Tesla said that the software is still in beta and therefore “may do the wrong thing at the worst time.” It insisted that drivers should keep their “hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road.”
Businesswcn247.com

Musk under fire again: CEO to testify over Tesla acquisition

In the runup to electric car maker Tesla Inc.’s 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, Elon Musk called the combination a “no brainer,” a one-stop shop for electric cars and the solar panels to recharge them. On Monday, the Tesla CEO will have to defend the $2.5 billion deal under oath in a shareholder lawsuit alleging conflicts of interest. In the Delaware Court of Chancery, he’ll face questions under oath over returns that never materialized. At the of time the all-stock purchase, Musk was SolarCity’s largest stakeholder and its chairman. Seven shareholder lawsuits, consolidated into one, allege that Tesla directors breached their fiduciary duties by agreeing to purchase the struggling company. Tesla's other directors have settled for $60 million, leaving Musk as the only defendant.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla FSD Beta V9’s pure vision system impresses in foggy street drive

Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta testers have been sharing footage and pictures of Version 9 since its release over the weekend. Recently, a member of Tesla’s FSD Beta program tested out the company’s Pure Vision system through a foggy road — and the results were impressive. Tesla enthusiasts from @WholeMarsBlog...
Carstheiet.org

Tesla updates its cars with trial autonomous features

Tesla has started rolling out over-the-air updates for its vehicles that enable “full self-driving” for eligible owners, albeit still in a beta form. Owners who have purchased the option will now be able to use the Autopilot’s driver-assist features on roads outside of highways. However, Tesla founder Elon Musk stressed...
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is Tesla the Only Car You Can Buy With Bitcoin?

As everyone knows by now, Tesla is not an ordinary automaker. Led by innovator Elon Musk, the groundbreaking company seems to play by its own set of rules. From battery-powered cars to SpaceX rocket launches, Musk enjoys exploring new territories. Earlier this year, Tesla became the first car manufacturer to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment when purchasing a new vehicle.

