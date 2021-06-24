Want an American-Made Car? Tesla Now Officially Tops That Category, Too.
If you can forgive the endless social-media-fueled controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk, Tesla is possibly the greatest American manufacturing story of the 21st century. While the electric vehicle company got its start building off of a British framework, the factories in California, Nevada and New York (not to mention the upcoming plant in Austin, Texas, where the Cybertruck will supposedly be made) have reignited interest in building goods right here in the States.www.chron.com
