Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. Double-vaccinated Britons should be able to travel to Germany without quarantining "in the foreseeable future", Chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Following talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the German leader said her country had adopted travel restrictions in response to the Delta Covid variant but that it was "continuously reviewing" its measures. Since May, travellers from the UK have been banned from entering Germany, apart from a few limited exceptions. Those who are allowed in must quarantine for 14 days.