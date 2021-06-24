OPB Presents: Katherine Paul's Pandemic Playlist

With the fourth season in sight, fans of Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” are as excited as they have ever been. Not much is known about the upcoming new season other than it is set to premiere this fall. The lack of information regarding season four has sent the show’s enormous fan base on a search for clues. They may have gotten a big one thanks to a recent social media update from a former cast member. Katherine Cunningham, who plays Christina on “Yellowstone” recently took to social media to exclaim how excited she is for the new show. Cunningham, who has more than 5,000 Instagram followers, pulled an image from the “Yellowstone” social media account. She shares the image with a caption across the top revealing her level of immense excitement for the new season.