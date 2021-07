They took a Jeep Wrangler and made a pickup truck out of it. That concept alone was enough for gearheads and car writers across America to cross their legs in the desperate hope of hiding evident non-biblical arousal. Jeep teased the media with the simple idea along the Auto Show circuit while the Jeep truck (Juck? Teep? Jickup? None of the above?) went into production circa 2019. When it arrived in showrooms in 2020, the demand was so hot buyers had to preorder well in advance of receipt.