Business leaders Gary and Jane Klopfer donate $1M to UAA College of Business and Public Policy

The University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) announced today it received a $1 million gift from accounting alumnus and entrepreneur Gary Klopfer, ’81, and his wife Jane Cuddy Klopfer, a celebrated Alaska investment leader. The gift will establish the UAA Student Investment Fund in the College of Business and Public Policy (CBPP), giving students real-world experience using financial industry tools. The gift is the largest, individual gift an alumnus has given to UAA during his lifetime.