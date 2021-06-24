Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Key events since George Floyd's arrest and death

seattlepi.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A timeline of key events that began with George Floyd's arrest on May 25, 2020, by four police officers in Minneapolis:. May 25, 2020 — Minneapolis police officers respond to a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a possible counterfeit $20 bill being used at a corner grocery and encounter a Black man, later identified as George Floyd, who struggles and ends up handcuffed and face down on the ground. Officer Derek Chauvin uses his knee to pin Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while bystanders shout at him to stop. Bystander video shows Floyd crying “I can't breathe” multiple times before going limp. He's pronounced dead at a hospital.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Society
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Houston, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Jacob Frey
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Accountability#Racial Injustice#Ap#Fbi#Minneapolis City Council#The Minnesota Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

Schumer says he plans to meet with Texas Democrats today to "plot strategy" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday spoke at length about the importance of protecting voting rights as Texas Democrats are at the US Capitol today after leaving the state on Monday in an effort to block GOP from passing restrictive new voting laws.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production as new problem discovered

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut its 787 production rate as it works through a new structural defect in its troubled twin-aisle airliner program in another obstacle to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic's impact. The company now forecasts delivering fewer than half...

Comments / 0

Community Policy