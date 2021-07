The BART-A’s transportation “fiasco” (Re. “BART, fireworks fiasco in the offing weeks ago,” Page C1, July 3) is another example of government and corporate excuses for not restoring systems to pre-pandemic levels. We need to have our schools fully open in the fall term. We need to have BART and buses running at their former hours. We need our community functions to resume, and our celebrations and ceremonies to return.