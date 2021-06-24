Lehigh Valley’s new exotic pet shop selling frogs, geckos, snakes, tarantulas, scorpions and more

Whether you’re seeking a tree frog, tarantula, snake or scorpion, the Lehigh Valley’s newest specialty pet shop has you covered.

The Reptile Depot, carrying a wide array of exotic reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and other animals along with accompanying food and supplies, opened Friday at 3001 S. Second St. (across from Wicked Sweet bake shop) in Whitehall Township.

Owner Pat Kline, of Coplay, has been selling exotic frogs and other animals along with food and accessories like mealworms, tropical plants and heating and lighting supplies for several years online at thefrogdepot.com .

During the height of the pandemic last year, he saw sales triple “perhaps due to the extra stimulus money and the fact that people couldn’t go anywhere,” he said.

“I’ve sold exotics nearly my whole my whole life, mostly online,” Kline said. “Literally people would show up at my door from Maryland, New York, New Jersey and other places for curbside orders. So, it just made sense to actually create a cool place for people to visit and shop.”

Kline, who holds an associate degree in veterinary sciences and a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fisheries sciences, previously worked as a veterinary technician at Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville for more than 10 years.

He is well-versed on the needs and specifications of all of the business’ animals and believes it is important to educate customers on their proper care.

“These are very specialized animals, and they have very specialized care that you can’t mess up,” Kline said. “It’s not like when you buy a dog or a cat and the biggest things that you have to worry about are what food to buy and what vet to choose. These are very unique animals, and unfortunately, I’ve heard sad stories over and over again from people who received bad information that led to the animals perishing.”

Kline is one of a few breeders of Pacman frogs in the country, and he estimates that he has more than 1,000 total frogs — Pacman and other types — available for sale between the store’s inventory and his personal collection.

The business also sells other animals like chameleons, turtles, tortoises and top-sellers pythons and crested and leopard geckos, Kline said, along with feeders like crickets, flightless fruit flies, mealworms, nightcrawlers, mice and rats.

“We also have a massive line of supplies — tanks, cages, bioactive substrates and so on,” he added.

The Reptile Depot is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. A grand opening, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, will feature raffles, complementary cupcakes and drinks and more. Info: 610-597-4399; facebook.com/TheReptileDepot .