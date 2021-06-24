Cancel
POTUS

Court suspends Giuliani's law license over bogus fraud claims

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was exactly 35 years ago today -- June 24, 1986 -- when a New York court disbarred Roy Cohn, a controversial lawyer who represented and mentored a young developer by the name of Donald Trump. Far more recently, Michael Cohen, another Trump lawyer, was also disbarred in New York.

