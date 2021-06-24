Cancel
Montalba, TX

Enjoy a red, white and blueberry 4th of July weekend in Montalba

By PENNYLYNN WEBB pwebb@palestineherald.com
Palestine Herald-Press
 19 days ago
Courtesy photo

The Montalba community invites you to step back in time and enjoy an old fashioned Fourth of July weekend this year.

“Come spend the day with us,” said Christy Woolverton, event organizer and business owner. “Montalba is a thriving community and has a lot to offer. It’s a quintessential small town. And we are working hard to get Montalba on the map.”

According to Woolverton, there will be market day vendors, food vendors and a Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 3 at the Montalba Community Center, Hwy 19 N.

Booths will include plants, crafts, essential oils, homemade jellies and jams and jewelry.

A street dance with music by the Rodney Ray Band will be held from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the community center. Bring your lawn chairs and sit and listen or scoot a boot. Music is sponsored by Beckendorf Mercantile and Cedarcrest Equine Clinic.

On Sunday, July 4, there will be live music and a picnic on the grounds at the Montalba Community Center. The picnic will begin at 7 p.m. and fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Bring your chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Arrive early to find that perfect spot on the grounds to sit for the evening and enjoy the festivities.

The fireworks are sponsored by Montalba Baptist Church, Montalba Christian Church and Montalba Community Center.

Both days, Lake Creek Blueberry Farm, one mile west of Montalba, on FM 321, will be open for blueberry picking.

The street dance, picnic and fireworks are all free to the public.

Vendors spaces are still available. Call Woolverton for more information at 903-948-8553.

All proceeds will go to the Montalba Community Center.

Media Account for Palestine Herald-Press

