The host of the Late Late Show, James Corden, loves to hang out with All-Universe quarterback Tom Brady. A week ago, Corden ran a segment on the show in which he pretended to find himself with a couple of hours to kill and called his BFF Brady to enjoy a little golf. At one point early in the segment, Corden referenced an anecdote Brady related on an earlier edition of the show that aired after Brady won his seventh Super Bowl, this one with the Tampa Bay Bucs. Apparently, after the game was over, Brady’s wife Giselle Bundchen walked on to the field and teased hubby by asking him what more he had to prove. Corden used the anecdote to tee up his own question to Brady.