A toast to Chicago’s Girl Scouts — with a Thin Mint — for prevailing during the pandemic

By CST Editorial Board
Chicago Sun-Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a bad year for Girl Scout cookies nationwide, but not here in Chicago. Instead of selling out most of their famous cookies within the first few months of the year, the Girl Scouts of the USA say about 15 million boxes are still sitting in bakery warehouses. It’s an excess inventory worth roughly $60 million. Before the pandemic hit, the Girl Scouts were selling about 200 million boxes a year, worth nearly $800 million.

