A toast to Chicago’s Girl Scouts — with a Thin Mint — for prevailing during the pandemic
It’s been a bad year for Girl Scout cookies nationwide, but not here in Chicago. Instead of selling out most of their famous cookies within the first few months of the year, the Girl Scouts of the USA say about 15 million boxes are still sitting in bakery warehouses. It’s an excess inventory worth roughly $60 million. Before the pandemic hit, the Girl Scouts were selling about 200 million boxes a year, worth nearly $800 million.chicago.suntimes.com
