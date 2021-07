Sports and Chinese philosophy—in what way could these two themes possibly be related? Nike has an answer of their own and details their stance not via a seminar-style discussion, but through a new pack of footwear designs. With models such as the Nike Air Force 1 and the Nike Zoom Type already included in the collection, the pack depicts sports as a way to achieve what classical Chinese philosophers have dubbed “Great Unity”—a utopian vision of the world where peace prevails among everyone and everything. The Swoosh continues to embrace their beliefs by adding the Nike Waffle One to the “The Great Unity” pack.