Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LANDER COUNTY UNTIL 100 PM PDT At 1222 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Hickison Summit, moving south at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hickison Summit.alerts.weather.gov
