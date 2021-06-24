Cancel
Theater & Dance

Check Out This Montco Swimmer’s Pre-Race Dance Routine That Has Captivated National Audiences

Viewers of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials were privy to an entertainment bonus: the signature dance routines performed by Erdenheim native Sierra Schmidt, writes Layla A. Jones for Billy Penn.

Thanks to the rhythmic moves she performs while wearing noise-canceling headphones or earbuds before scaling the platform, Schmidt has been dubbed the “Dancing Queen.”

Click here to continue reading.

