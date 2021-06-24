Flash Flood Watch issued for Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gage; Johnson; Nemaha; Pawnee; Richardson FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson. * Through Saturday morning * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall tonight into Friday night. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding despite recent dry conditions.alerts.weather.gov
