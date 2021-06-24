Cancel
Gage County, NE

Flash Flood Watch issued for Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gage; Johnson; Nemaha; Pawnee; Richardson FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson. * Through Saturday morning * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall tonight into Friday night. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding despite recent dry conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

Clark County, NVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Northeastern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 1045 PM PDT/1045 PM MST/. * At 949 PM PDT/949 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Valley Of Fire, or 14 miles south of Moapa Town, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Las Vegas Bay, Overton, Moapa Town, Moapa Valley, Echo Bay, Boulder Beach, Boulder Beach Campground, Callville Bay, Echo Bay Campground, Callville Bay Campground, Valley Of Fire, Overton Beach, Logandale, Hoover Dam and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 66 and 105. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 723 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gila Hot Springs and Copperas Vista. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Allen County, INweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Allen The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Advisory for Allen County in northeastern Indiana * Until 130 AM EDT. * At 1029 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Wayne, New Haven, Huntertown, Woodburn, Grabill, Aboite, Leo-cedarville, Middletown, Zanesville, Hessen Cassel, Wallen, Maples, Poe, Hoagland, Cuba, Yoder, Nine Mile, Harlan, Zulu and Tillman. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Washington County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 03:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Gordon County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gordon, Murray, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gordon; Murray; Pickens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN GILMER...EASTERN GORDON...NORTHWESTERN PICKENS...MURRAY AND NORTHWESTERN FANNIN COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 306 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Cisco to near Fort Mountain State Park to near Oakman, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Chatsworth, Ellijay, Eton, East Ellijay, Ranger, Crandall, Carters, Talona, Tails Creek, Sumac, Ramhurst, Jones Mill, Higdon, Gregory, Cohutta Wilderness, Epworth, Conasauga Lake, Tennga, Cisco and Oakman. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH
Ford County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ford, Iroquois, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ford; Iroquois; Livingston Funnel Clouds Possible this afternoon Atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of funnel clouds. These funnel clouds normally only protrude a few hundred feet downward from the parent cloud, rotate or spin like a top, and last a few minutes before dissipating. These funnel clouds rarely touch the ground and typically do not pose any sort of hazard. The atmospheric conditions that these funnel clouds develop in do not support strong, damaging tornadoes. However, on extremely rare occasions, these funnels can briefly touch the ground and produce very minimal, if any, damage. If threatening weather approaches, move indoors to a place of safety. The National Weather Service will continue to closely monitor the situation.
Tipton County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tipton The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Clinton County in central Indiana Howard County in central Indiana Tipton County in central Indiana Southeastern Carroll County in north central Indiana * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 822 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kokomo, Frankfort, Elwood, Tipton, Windfall, Greentown, Russiaville, Kirklin, Colfax, Sharpsville, Burlington, Michigantown, Kempton and Indian Heights.
Gaines County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gaines The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Andrews County in western Texas Southeastern Gaines County in western Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Andrews and Southeastern Gaines Counties
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Chelan, Okanogan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chelan; Okanogan .Thunderstorms are expected to form over the north Cascade mountains of Washington late this afternoon and evening. These storms will have the potential to produce heavy rain in steep terrain where drainages and fire burned areas could be overwhelmed with water runoff. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of North Central Washington, including the following areas, Chelan and Okanogan. * Through this evening. * Thunderstorms with heavy rain combined with steep terrain and/or previously fire burned areas could result in a dangerous and sudden wall of water which will be hazardous to anyone in its path. * Sudden rushes of water in creek and stream drainages could wash away any person or thing nearby. Debris flows can cause additional damage to low lying bridges or other structures. Road washouts are common in flash flood events. Campgrounds below the Crescent Mountain and McLeod burn scars will be at highest risk for impacts with thunderstorms including: Roads End South Creek, War Creek, Poplar Flatt, Black Pine, and Ruffed Grouse campgrounds.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 00:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTY At 1243 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had dissipated over the Boulder Basin of Lake Mead. Between 0.67 and 1.5 inches of rain fell over the area extending from Callville Bay to Valley of Fire Highway near I-15. Flash flooding will likely impact roads within the warning area until 130 AM HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valley Of Fire Highway and Callville Bay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Fairfield County, CTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 02:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Southern Fairfield HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY THIS MORNING FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In northeast New Jersey, Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Union, and Hudson Counties. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens, Richmond (Staten Island), Nassau, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Western Suffolk Counties. * Until 10 AM EDT this morning * Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to develop southwest of the region and track towards the area. This rain may fall across areas with abnormally wet antecedent conditions due to heavy rain and flash flooding late last week.
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Recent heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches since Sunday morning combined with heavy rain from additional showers and thunderstorms into this evening may result in flash flooding across portions of the Southern Tier.
Bradford County, PAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 736 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Springfield, or near Troy, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Wetona around 740 PM EDT. Burlington and East Smithfield around 750 PM EDT. Towanda, Ulster and North Towanda around 800 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 23:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM MST TUESDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES At 1150 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that produced the heavy rainfall had moved southwest out of the warning area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had occurred in the warning area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing with flooded washes and some roads are impassible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Susquehanna County, PAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Susquehanna, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Susquehanna; Wayne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 725 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lanesboro, or 9 miles southwest of Deposit, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Starrucca and Starruca around 735 PM EDT. Sherman around 740 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Montgomery County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Montgomery, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Montgomery; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 120 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles west of Huntsville State Park, or 14 miles southwest of Huntsville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Huntsville and Huntsville State Park around 145 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Carroll County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 02:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Carroll FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CARROLL COUNTY At 226 AM EDT, The stream gauge on Big Pipe Creek at Bruceville exceeded minor flood stage of 8.0 feet around 1:15 AM. As of 2:10 AM, the stream appears to have crested at 8.4 feet and falling. At this level, Keysville-Bruceville Road begins to flood. While the heavy rain has ended across the warned area, between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain fell from earlier thunderstorms. Some locations that will experience flooding include Taneytown... Union Bridge Uniontown... Linwood Harney... Keymar Keysville... Detour
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Flash flood watch is issued

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of south-central area including the Phoenix area and Fountain Hills beginning Tuesday afternoon, July 13, through Wednesday morning, July 14. The forecast is calling for increasing chances of rain over the next few days and along with that...
Lewis County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT LEWIS COUNTY At 338 AM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered across southern Lewis county, moving northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lowville, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Highmarket, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Croghan, Lyons Falls, Constableville, Turin, Belfort, Soft Maple Reservoir, Kirschnerville, Rector, Mohawk Hill, North Osceola and Talcottville. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Radar has estimated that the storms have a history of producing up to an inch of rain in 45 minutes time. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Luzerne County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Luzerne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Luzerne; Wyoming FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Binghamton has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Luzerne and Wyoming. * Through late tonight. * Rainfall over the past several days has nearly saturated grounds in many areas. Local streams and creeks are still running higher than normal. Additional rainfall is expected this afternoon into the early evening which could lead to more localized flash flooding.

