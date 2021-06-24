Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Pine County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for White Pine County by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: White Pine County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL WHITE PINE COUNTY UNTIL 100 PM PDT At 1222 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of McGill, moving east at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McGill.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
White Pine County, NV
City
Mcgill, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Pine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

Schumer says he plans to meet with Texas Democrats today to "plot strategy" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday spoke at length about the importance of protecting voting rights as Texas Democrats are at the US Capitol today after leaving the state on Monday in an effort to block GOP from passing restrictive new voting laws.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production as new problem discovered

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut its 787 production rate as it works through a new structural defect in its troubled twin-aisle airliner program in another obstacle to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic's impact. The company now forecasts delivering fewer than half...

Comments / 0

Community Policy