Special Weather Statement issued for White Pine County by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: White Pine County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL WHITE PINE COUNTY UNTIL 100 PM PDT At 1222 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of McGill, moving east at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McGill.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0