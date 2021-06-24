Cancel
Tooele County, UT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tooele, Utah by NWS

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tooele; Utah The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Utah County in northern Utah Southeastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 145 PM MDT * At 122 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Tooele Army Depot South, or 26 miles south of Tooele, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Tooele Army Depot South and Faust. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH

Comments / 0

#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Tooele Army Depot South
