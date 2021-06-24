RochesterFest Will Compete With Carnival For Visitors Starting Tonight

Rochester's Roo Yori's was set to make his run for the 2021 season on American Ninja Warrior Monday, but will he make an appearance on the show?. Rochester's own Roo Yori is, of course, famous in these parts-- and across the country-- for competing as the K-9 Ninja on NBC's monster hit show, American Ninja Warrior. Since he first burst onto the ANW scene over five years ago, he's been both competing on the show, as well as raising money for his own foundation that helps find forever homes for deserving dogs.