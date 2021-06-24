RochesterFest Will Compete With Carnival For Visitors Starting Tonight
Rochester’s annual community celebration kicked off last weekend and goes through Sunday, with most of the events happening at Soldier’s Field in downtown Rochester. Until now, the multi-day event ran unopposed, but starting tonight, Rochesterfest will have to compete with a carnival to attract visitors. The carnival will open in the Apache Mall parking lot, only a few blocks away from the Rochesterfest grounds, on Thursday evening and run through Sunday.krocnews.com
