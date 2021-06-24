Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Speedway, IN

Labor Secretary: Pandemic, Child Care Driving Worker Shortage

By Eric Berman
WIBC.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SPEEDWAY, Ind.) – Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh says there’s a connection between businesses’ difficulty filling jobs and the pandemic. Walsh visited a popup clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of a Midwestern bus tour promoting the vaccine. He argues fear of COVID-19 is still keeping some people at home, and says that’s something businesses can help address. While Walsh isn’t calling for businesses to require employees be vaccinated, he says they can help both public health and their own workforce needs by promoting the vaccine. And he says businesses can make it easier for their workers to get the shot, by giving them time off to get vaccinated or by hosting vaccine clinics themselves.

www.wibc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
Speedway, IN
Health
State
Indiana State
Speedway, IN
Government
City
Speedway, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Driving#Labor#Midwestern#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
RetailWLBT

Worker shortages force businesses to struggle during pandemic recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As America appears to be rebounding from the pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that at the end of April there were more than 9.3 million job openings and 9.8 million unemployed Americans. Workers are not returning to their jobs, leaving many employers struggling. During...
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

Labor shortage afflicts local businesses

If you walk down Colorado Avenue in Telluride with an eye out for signs taped to the windows of businesses, you may notice that a lot of businesses are hiring these days. The problem is, say many local business owners and managers, not enough people are looking for a retail or service industry jobs, not even when they “sweeten the deal” with higher wages than ever for even entry-level positions.
PoliticsThe Daily World

New law aims to ease state’s child care shortages

Preschool kids have a natural classroom in the outdoors to learn, from finding insects to creating art with pine cones. Now, more outside adventures can begin. New legislation affecting child care in Washington became effective July 1. It includes authorizing the state Department of Children, Youth and Families to license outdoor, nature-based child care programs.
EconomyNew York Post

McDonald’s owners offer child care, tuition to draw workers amid shortage

McDonald’s owners will offer emergency child-care benefits, tuition help and other perks to employees as the fast-food behemoth looks to lure workers amid the nationwide labor shortage. The chain’s US franchisees are also planning to raise hourly pay and offer more paid time off to attract new workers, retain existing...
Economyazpbs.org

Labor shortage affects employer treatment

There’s a labor shortage in the U.S. and, according to our guest, it’s due in great part to people re-thinking their life and career options. We learned more from Elizabeth Castillo, from ASU’s College of Integrative Sciences & Arts. “One of the things to realize is that this has been...
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

Four Pop-Up COVID-19 Clinics Planned for Downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Four pop-up COVID-19 clinics are planned at two locations in downtown Indianapolis. The goal is to vaccinate city workers and those downtown workers who are just returning to the office. The Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered. Any resident age 18 and older...
Kidsstaradvertiser.com

Editorial: Keep COVID from child-care settings

In the exciting, heady early weeks of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout that began in mid-December, doses were in high demand but very short supply. That scarcity of vaccines necessitated priority scheduling for those first in line to receive shots — and they rightly included frontline essential workers, such as childcare and early education providers.
Public Healthdiscoverestevan.com

485 Days Later, Saskatchewan Drops All Public Health Orders

An awful lot can happen in 485 days. In the 485 days that passed between the first public health orders coming into effect in Saskatchewan and the final such orders being removed on Sunday, it seemed an entire decade worth of news happened. While the province has been quick to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy