Labor Secretary: Pandemic, Child Care Driving Worker Shortage

(SPEEDWAY, Ind.) – Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh says there’s a connection between businesses’ difficulty filling jobs and the pandemic. Walsh visited a popup clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of a Midwestern bus tour promoting the vaccine. He argues fear of COVID-19 is still keeping some people at home, and says that’s something businesses can help address. While Walsh isn’t calling for businesses to require employees be vaccinated, he says they can help both public health and their own workforce needs by promoting the vaccine. And he says businesses can make it easier for their workers to get the shot, by giving them time off to get vaccinated or by hosting vaccine clinics themselves.