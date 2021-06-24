Joyce Adele Severson, 91, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on June 20, 2021. Joyce was born September 24, 1929 in Valley City, ND. She attended school, married and raised a family in ND until moving to Scottsdale, AZ in 1965. Joyce and her husband Wayne eventually retired to Pine, AZ. Joyce was an avid sports fan and followed the Suns and Diamondbacks through both good and bad years. She was so dedicated that she even knew the names of the umpires!