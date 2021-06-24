Cancel
Columbia, MO

Columbia Water and Light prepares for severe weather expected overnight

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 18 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Water and Light advised residents in a Facebook post Thursday that expected severe weather could cause power outages in Columbia.

Storms are expected to arrive near sunset with the effects continuing into Friday morning. Thursday and Friday are Stormtrack Weather Alert Days . Damaging winds near 60 mph, nickel- to quarter-sized hail, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes are possible with the storms. Rain amounts in excess of 2-3 inches will also be possible.

According to Water and Light, utility crews are on standby and ready to handle any reported outage.

Downed trees caused several power lines to be knocked over as severe storms came through Mid-Missouri on Sunday .

Sunday's storms left more than 2,000 Boone Electric members and hundreds of Columbia Water and Light customers without power into early Monday morning.

Boone Electric Cooperative spokeswoman Meredith Hoenes said it can take crews longer to restore power in places where trees took down lines, with crews needing to first clear debris.

Customers can report a power outage by calling 573-875-2555. Power outages in the city can be seen via the Outage Viewer .

Check back for more on this developing story and watch ABC 17 News at 5 and 6.

Columbia Water and Light prepares for severe weather expected overnight

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

