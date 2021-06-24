Cancel
Should rare cases of heart inflammation put your COVID-19 vaccine plans on hold?

A possible link between some COVID-19 vaccines and heart inflammation bears close monitoring, but it’s no reason for parents or their teenage children to avoid vaccination. That’s what researchers are saying after several reports of the inflammation in teens and adults who had been vaccinated recently. Such cases appear to...

HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Rare heart inflammation linked to Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines is six times more likely to occur after second shot - but is still a less than one-in-100,000 side effect, study finds

Rare heart inflammation linked to COVID-19 vaccines is more common after the second dose than the first dose, a new study suggests. Researchers from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) found that, in the early months of the vaccine rollout, 23 military service members experienced the rare side effect, known as myocarditis, following their shots.
Public HealthScience Daily

Reported cases of myocarditis in younger men following COVID-19 vaccination are rare

Mayo Clinic researchers are taking a close look at rare cases of inflammation of the heart muscle, or myocarditis, in young men who developed symptoms shortly after receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines. Several recent studies suggest that health care professionals should watch for hypersensitivity myocarditis as a rare adverse reaction to being vaccinated for COVID-19. However, researchers stress that this awareness should not diminish overall confidence in vaccination during the current pandemic.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Q&A: COVID-19 vaccination and heart issues

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have been hearing about an increase in the number of young people who are developing heart issues, including myocarditis, after being vaccinated for COVID-19. Can you explain this condition? I have a 15-year-old son, and I am wondering if it is safe for him to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or if he is at risk for developing a heart condition.
Public HealthMedPage Today

Cases of Rare Liver Complication Seen With Severe COVID-19

Early in the pandemic, four critically ill COVID-19 patients developed a complication similar to secondary sclerosing cholangitis, an inflammatory liver disease, researchers reported. The case series involved four men, ages 48 to 68, who needed prolonged mechanical ventilation, renal support, and veno-venous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VV-ECMO) during the first 12...
Medical Scienceq957.com

Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) – The benefits of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the very small risk they might cause heart inflammation, as the jabs reduce hospitalisations and deaths, an advisory panel of the World Health Organization said on Friday. In a statement, the WHO said that reports of two rare conditions –...
Public HealthMedical News Today

Should people with arthritis get the COVID-19 vaccine?

People with arthritis may be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will trigger an arthritis flare-up. However, the chance of this occurring is relatively small. Additionally, those with arthritis generally tolerate the vaccine well. A 2021 study involving 1,519 people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions found that only 5% of...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Healthfox5ny.com

CDC says J&J vaccine has ‘small possible risk’ of rare neurological disorder

U.S. health officials said Monday Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a "small possible risk" of a rare neurological disorder known as Guillain-Barré syndrome, another setback for the vaccine that was temporarily paused earlier this year. About 100 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome were identified out of 12.8 million...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

VACCINATION & HEART INFLAMMATION , EXPERTS DOWN PLAY DANGERS

Ridgewood NJ, the US CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on July 7 published an update on the use of mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines following its review of reports of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the thin tissue surrounding the heart) among some vaccine recipients. ACIP concluded that the benefits of vaccination (prevention of COVID-19 disease and associated hospitalization and death) outweigh the risks (expected myocarditis after vaccination) in all populations for which vaccination is currently recommended.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

FDA Adds Rare Neurological Syndrome Warning to Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine label now includes a warning about a possible increased risk of a rare disorder known as Guillain-Barre syndrome. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday changed the label to note that "reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome during the 42 days following vaccination."

