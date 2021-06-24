Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Best quotes of Euro 2020 group stage

Birmingham Star
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe group stage of Euro 2020 came to an end on Wednesday, and with the last 16 starting at the weekend, AFP Sport looks at some of the best quotes from the tournament so far ahead of the knockout rounds:. "Thankfully John McGinn gave me some tips. He said: 'If...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Dejan Lovren
Person
John Mcginn
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Patrik Schick
Person
Alexander Isak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Afp Sport#Christian#Mma#Czech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

School tells its pupils they will be given detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30AM with NO EXCEPTIONS - despite thousands of others being told they can start late

A school has incurred the wrath of parents after it threatened to give its pupils detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30am despite thousands of other children across the country being told they can start late after England's Euro 2020 final. Students at North Durham Academy...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Messi dominates Copa America group stage with Argentina

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Lionel Messi couldn’t let a big milestone night pass without a little celebration at the Copa America. In a match in which he eclipsed Javier Mascherano as Argentina’s most capped player, Messi captained the team and scored two goals and assisted on another in beating Bolivia 4-1.
UEFA90min.com

Champions League 2021/22: Draw, pot seedings & group stage dates

The 2021/22 Champions League campaign is underway, as clubs from all over Europe bid to succeed Chelsea at the top of the continental mountain. Thomas Tuchel's side were the surprise winners of the 2020/21 competition, narrowly overcoming Manchester City in the final after superb run through the knockout stages saw them dispose of Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid.
Florida Statecaribbeannationalweekly.com

Florida Showdown as Barbados, Bermuda Begin Battle for Group Stage Spot

Barbados and Bermuda camps have expressed confidence heading into Friday night’s preliminary-round fixture, of taking a step closer to qualifying for a place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup – the Tridents for the first time and the Gombey Warriors for the second. Both countries have strengthened their squads ahead of...
SoccerPosted by
WegENT

Copa America Group Stage Sets Up Exciting Quarter Finals

The final two matchdays had some of the least hyped games but nevertheless the games proved to be exciting. All teams would play with some already having qualified but the majority of the teams still needed to confirm their spots in the quarter finals. With teams like Argentina and Chile...
Soccerhoustonmirror.com

What we learned about England during the Euro 2020 group stage

England may have hardly set Group D alight at Euro 2020, but as far as Gareth Southgate and his charges were concerned, it was job done. Media and fans' expectations are always dizzyingly high around the time of a European Championship, especially for a team of England's calibre. Nevertheless, England produced three workmanlike performances to make serene progress, qualifying for the knockout stages as Group winners, accruing seven points from three games.
SportsSB Nation

Reds Roundup: Copa America Group Stage

Fred: Fred has been a surprising but vital addition to the Brazilian squad for Copa America 2021. After another good season at Manchester United, Fred earned a call-up to the 25-man tournament squad despite his injury near the end of the club season. He’s played well for Brazil in their group games, helping to solidify a strong defensive midfield duo with Real Madrid’s Casemiro. He started in victories over Venezuela, Peru, and Colombia before resting in their final match against Ecuador. He looks set to play a big role going into the knockout stage, where Brazil hope to ride an impressive unbeaten run to the final. They face Chile in the Quarterfinals on Friday.
UEFABirmingham Star

Italy beat England on penalties to win Euro 2020 final

AS IT HAPPENED | Italy 1 (3) - (2) 1 England. Luke Shaw scored inside two minutes, the fastest ever goal in a European Championship final, but Leonardo Bonucci bundled in an equaliser at a corner midway through the second half. Neither team could find a breakthrough in extra time,...
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

Complexity, Renegades among 4 to reach group stage at IEM -- Cologne

Complexity, Renegades, mousesports and Team Spirit emerged from the lower play-in bracket Wednesday to advance to the group stage at the $1 million Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Cologne. They joined Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Vitality, BIG and FaZe Clan, who moved on during Tuesday's action. The 16-team group...
WorldBBC

Euro 2020: Rees-Mogg quotes John Barnes football rap

The leader of the Commons has recalled a 1990 record from New Order while answering a question in Parliament. Jacob Rees-Mogg quoted some of the lines rapped by footballer John Barnes in the song World In Motion. The Conservative MP also spoke of the poet John Dryden.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Arsenal dealt blow in Andre Onana pursuit

Arsenal are believed to have suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Sun, citing Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, reports Ligue 1 side Lyon pipped the Gunners to the post, reaching a “personal agreement” with the 25-year-old. However, it is not a done deal, with the two clubs still needing to officially come to terms on a contract.
Premier Leaguerealsport101.com

Euro 2020 Final takes center stage in Showdown SBC

FIFA 21 keeps bringing new content to Ultimate Team, and this time it's in the form of a Showdown SBC only two days before England takes on Italy in the Euro 2020 Final. Players can now complete a set of challenges in order to snag England's Declan Rice or Italy's Jorginho for their Ultimate Team in FIFA 21.

Comments / 0

Community Policy