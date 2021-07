In the USSR, the honor of being awarded the title of 'Hero' wasn't only given to people, but entire cities, as well. The title of 'Hero City' was given to 12 cities in the Sovet Union, for the heroism and bravery of their defenders and valor shown in the fight against the Nazis and their allies in the course of World War II. Nine of them are in today's Russian Federation, two in Ukraine and one in Belarus. There, you will also find the Brest Fortress, which was given a unique title - that of a 'Hero Fortress'.