The Euro 2020 schedule features a marquee matchup on Friday when world No. 1 Belgium continues its quest for its first major trophy against Italy in the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA European Championship. Both teams won every game in the qualifying and group stages of Euro 2020, the only teams to do so, and now look to advance in the Euro 2020 bracket. Italy has won 12-straight games and has not lost since September 2018, while Belgium has won five in a row and last lost to England 2-1 in a Nations League match in October 2020. The Belgians are No. 1 in the world but have no hardware to show for it yet, while seventh-ranked Italy is a four-time World Cup champion.