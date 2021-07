Microsoft has today released their first Insider Preview build for Windows 11 making it available to download for member of the Insiders program. Microsoft has also made a couple of amendments to the Windows 11 minimum system requirements. Microsoft has published a new article explaining a little more about the minimum hardware specs required to run Windows 11 and to clarify the confusion caused by our PC Health Check tool which was unveiled last week and created to provide an easy way for those wishing to run Windows 11 to check whether there current PC configuration was up to scratch. As well the ability for Microsoft Insiders to install Windows 11 on Intel 7th generation processors.