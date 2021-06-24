Georgia's Most Important Players: No. 24 Darnell Washington

Florida State lacked steady playmakers at wide receiver last season, so it’s a position that will be open for competition in 2021. One receiver who has serious potential, but was limited by injuries last year, is Bryan Robinson. The redshirt freshman flashed at times this spring and is someone to keep an eye on during the preseason to see if he can distinguish himself as someone who jumps into the rotation as a redshirt freshman. Robinson checks in tied for 35th on our list of FSU’s 40 Most Important Players of 2021...