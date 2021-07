If your favorite team is out of the NBA playoffs, you still have a reason to watch. One thing I know about Buffalo is we love to cheer on anyone from our hometown that is doing well. Jordan Nwora attended The Park School of Buffalo and Amherst High School. Jordan played college basketball for the Louisville Cardinals, he plays internationally with the Nigeria men's national basketball team. He is now a small forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now headed to the NBA finals with their recent win over the Atlanta Hawks.