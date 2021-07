A new, long term construction project in Zanesville to primarily reconstruct and resurface I-70 through Zanesville is underway as of July 6. The construction will consist of strictly night work and motorists will see lane restrictions between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 A.M. The project has been structured to be rolled out in four phases with the first phase slated to start sometime in October of this year. The entire project is estimated to take six years to complete.