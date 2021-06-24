Wendy’s Is Launching A Ghost Pepper Ranch To Spice Up Your Order

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWendy’s is turning up the heat on a classic dipping sauce. Get ready to take your tastebuds to their breaking point (in a good way), because Wendy's new Ghost Pepper Ranch sauce is coming to add some major spice to the creamy dip you know and love. Whether or not you push your limits by adding it to some Spicy Chicken Nuggets is up to you, but spice lovers have a fire new go-to condiment to grab during their next Wendy’s run.

