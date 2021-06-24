Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Zenitsu's Electrifying Power

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemon Slayer: Mugen Train has become one of the most popular anime movies ever released in the history of the medium, with the first feature-length film in the series pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit, and one Cosplayer has shared a unique take on Zenitsu, one of the biggest stars of the movie. Zenitsu remains one of the most idiosyncratic members of the Demon Slayer Corps, falling unconscious throughout most of his encounters with the supernatural but harboring a powerful technique that he is able to employ even when he has fallen asleep.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demons#Anime Series#Cosplayer#The Demon Slayer Corps#Ufotable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
Instagram
Related
ComicsComicBook

Record of Ragnarok Cosplay Highlights the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite

One awesome Record of Ragnarok cosplay has given the spotlight to the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite! Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original manga series has been a pretty big cult hit among manga fans, and now many more are beginning to see why as the series has officially made its anime debut with Netflix. Recently debuting on the streaming service, anime fans have begun to see how its exaggerated world pits humanity's legends against gods from across all kinds of theologies. This means the series is full of all kinds of character designs as well.
ComicsComicBook

Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Highlights the Might of Major General Armstrong

One awesome Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood cosplay has tapped into the might of Major General Olivier Mira Armstrong! Hiromu Arakawa's original manga series is one of the most notable action franchises of all time for a number of reasons, but one of the big reasons it's stuck around in anime fans' minds for such a long time after its original end was the fact that it actually got two different anime adaptations. It's kind of par for the course now as many famous anime seem to come back for rebooted takes on their original run, but Fullmetal Alchemist was one of the first major franchises to do so.
TV & Videosdexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer celebrates series as protagonist Tanjiro Kamado

Hashbrown Cosplay, an award-winning cosplayer known for her breathtaking transformations, honored Demon Slayer fans with an incredible take on Tanjiro Kamado. It’s hard to believe that it’s already been two years since Demon Slayer first released in April 2019. In that time, it’s already become a smash hit worldwide, reinforced...
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplayer Tackles Both of Season 2's Villains

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplayer has tackled both of the major villains that fans will get to see in action with Season 2! Following the massively successful response to the first season of the series, it was announced that Demon Slayer would be continuing with a new feature film next. Now that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has completed its domination through theaters and is breaking all sorts of home video records, it's time to look ahead to the second season of the series coming our way this Fall.
ComicsComicBook

Full Dive Cosplay Highlights One of Spring's Big Anime Crushes, Reona

One Full Dive cosplay has put the spotlight on one of the big anime fan crushes this Spring, Reona Kisaragi. Light Tuchini and Youta's original light novel series, Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life!, was one of the many light novel adaptations that had made its debut this year. Premiering as part of the new wave of anime coming in the Spring 2021 anime season, this series put a new spin on the RPG virtual game subgenre that we have seen popularized in franchises like Sword Art Online.
ComicsComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Focuses On The Fierce Females Of Trish And Spicy Lady

The Golden Wind was the last major entry into JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime, following the son of Dio Brando as he carried on the banner of the Joestars by battling against the forces of the Passione mafia and its leader Diavolo, and one fan has dived back into the previous entry with amazing Cosplay for both Trish and her Stand, Spicy Lady. Though a number of characters from previous entries have returned to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Trish has yet to make an appearance within the likes of Stone Ocean, Steelball Run, and the latest arc, JoJolion.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Rages in This Gorgeous Fem Cosplay

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the fastest-growing series in Japan right now, and that is just one piece of the story's success. From its anime to its manga, Jujutsu Kaisen is taking on a global fandom, and that means there are tons of netizens honoring the series online. And now, one fan is giving Sukuna all the applause with a special cosplay.
ComicsPolygon

MAPPA and Madhouse team up for anime about killing aliens with classical music

Complicated and creative premises are nothing new for anime, but newly announced series Takt Op. Destiny is truly something special. The series is about an apocalyptic alien invasion that can only be stopped through the power of classical music. MAPPA showed off the first trailer for the show at its 10-year anniversary event.
Comicsdexerto.com

Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer lets darkness take over as sadistic villain Mahito

Jujutsu Kaisen cosplays are taking over social media, but while most focus on the show’s heroes, a creative cosplayer named Xxerxes wanted to give Mahito, a sadistic villain, some love. Jujutsu Kaisen has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity since its release in 2020, which is no surprise since the...
Comicsepicstream.com

Attack on Titan Cosplay Shows Us a Fem Version of Eren's Final Look

The fourth and final season of Attack on Titan showed how Eren Jaeger has changed from a young member of the Scout Regiment we knew in Season 1 to a darker, revenge-driven man who wields the power of the Attack Titan, Founding Titan, and War Hammer Titan. Now, one cosplayer has given the son of Grisha and the brother of Zeke a female makeover with their fantastic cosplay.
ComicsComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Angry Over Stone Ocean Announcement Fake-Out

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are definitely feeling burned over the lack of an announcement during its Anime Expo Lite panel this year! Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of a new anime for the sixth part of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series ever since the fifth part, Golden Wind, came to an end. This was confirmed to be in the works earlier this April with the announcement that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean would officially be getting an anime series. Fans were excited back then because this announcement also came with a brief teaser trailer and visual.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Captures The Mushroom Maiden, Shemage

The Joint Training Exercise Arc didn't just dive into the current power levels of Class 1-A's students but also gave fans of the Shonen series the opportunity to learn more about the personalities and powers of Class 1-B, with Shemage showing off the disturbing power of her Quirk. With one fan bringing the "mushroom maiden" of 1-B who took down the shadow warrior in Tokoyami to life via some perfect Cosplay, it's clear that the student of 1-B has figured out how to best make use of a power that might have otherwise seemed useless.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Revisits The Style of The Fifth Hokage, Tsunade

Lady Tsunade entered the world of Naruto with Team 7 and Jiraiya seeking her out in the first series to request that she return to the Hidden Leaf Village as the Fifth Hokage, following the death of the Third at the hands of Orochimaru in a previous storyline. Though Tsunade was reluctant to accept the gigantic position at first, she was pitted in a three-way fight against Orochimaru with one fan deciding to honor the powerful ninja with Cosplay that is fitting of the warrior that once fought alongside Jiraiya and Orochimaru to protect the village.
ComicsComicBook

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Cosplay Celebrates Season 2 Return With Milim

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is coming back for another round of its second season, and one awesome Milim Nava cosplay is ready to celebrate! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime finally made its return for its much anticipated second season earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 anime schedule, and this was following a delay from its planned release in 2020 due to complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This pushed the second cour of the new season to its new release this Summer.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Unveils Complete Manga Box Set

Ironically, Demon Slayer's continued success with its anime and feature-length movie is adapting a series that has already come to a close in the pages of its manga, and fans will have the opportunity to buy a complete box set of the series created by Koyoharu Gotouge. With the second season set to arrive later this year, continuing the events that were laid out during the adventures of the Mugen Train, we imagine that the popularity of what has become one of Shonen Jump's biggest franchises will continue to grow as the anime attempts to cap off the story of Tanjiro and company.
Comicspushsquare.com

Anime Adaptation Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Comes West in October

You can’t move for Demon Slayer merchandise in Asia, and SEGA will be hoping that CyberConnect2’s video game adaptation captures some of that magic in the West when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles launches on 15th October. In addition to the standard $59.99 release, there’ll also be a $69.99 Digital Deluxe Edition, which will be available earlier – from 13th October – and includes a slew of in-game extras.
ComicsComicBook

Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Terror of Makima

In a world of chainsaw devils and giant blood-sucking bats, one of the most terrifying figures in the world of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man is easily Makima, the higher-up member of the "Public Safety Devil Hunters," who has added the Shonen protagonist of Denji to their ranks. While the true horror of Makima is one that will be revealed to anime viewers when the series arrives with its first season from the legendary animation studio known as MAPPA, it's clear that both her and the story of Chainsaw Man has left a big impression on anime and manga fans.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Channels Maki's Sassy Side

Jujutsu Kaisen became one of the biggest manga series in Japan this past year, and it has a huge fanbase to prove it. If you did not know, the supernatural series shot up in popularity this year thanks to its anime's first season. Now, all eyes are on the anime as its movie gets underway, and one fan is celebrating the series with a sassy take on Maki.

Comments / 0

Community Policy