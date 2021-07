Planets are of different sizes and compositions, and space exploration has constantly been proving it to us. There are planets much smaller than Earth, while other such cosmic objects are hundreds of times bigger, such as Jupiter. However, if a planet has pretty much the same size as Earth, the two cosmic objects could be totally different otherwise – a perfect example is a comparison between Venus and our planet. It’s a big conundrum in astronomy why Venus turned out to become the living Hell that we all know, while its “sister planet” harbours much more peaceful conditions and even an extraordinary diversity of life forms.