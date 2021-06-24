Cancel
Winston Marshall Leaves Mumford & Sons, Doubles Down On Defense Of Conspiracy Theorist

By Michael Broerman
liveforlivemusic.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in March, Mumford & Sons banjo player Winston Marshall was the subject of intense online scrutiny after voicing his support on Twitter for a controversial author. In the fallout of his statement, Marshall announced in a since-deleted tweet that he was taking “taking time away from the band to examine my blindspots.” Following three months of reflection, Winston Marshall has decided to leave Mumford & Sons.

