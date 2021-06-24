Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Anne Rice’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ set for AMC in 2022

By Associated Press entertainment staff
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” is rising again on screen, this time for TV. The bestselling novel, which was adapted for the 1994 Brad Pitt-Tom Cruise film, will be the basis for a new AMC and AMC+ series set for 2022, AMC Networks said Thursday.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
43K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Slater
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Anne Rice
Person
Kirsten Dunst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Ap#Amc Networks#Mayfair Witches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Painkiller: Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick to Star in Netflix Drama

Painkiller has announced its cast. The upcoming Netflix series will star Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick. West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi, and John Rothman will also appear in the limited series which focuses on the opioid crisis. Peter Berg is directing the eight-episode limited drama with Alex Gibney and Eric Newman...
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

Jemaine Clement talks supernatural comedy 'Wellington Paranormal'

It must always be a dark and stormy night in New Zealand because the guy who brought us vampires in “What We Do in the Shadows” is at it again. Only this time he’s tracking the cops as they pursue the elusive paranormal. With ghosts and spirits afoot, who you gonna call?
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

Kumail Nanjiani to star in TV adaptation ‘Homeland Elegies’

Kumail Nanjiani is keeping his schedule full of late, what with starring in the upcoming The ‘Eternals’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ project’s he has now signed up to lead the series adaptation of ‘Homeland Elegies’. The FX limited series is based on Pultizer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar’s novel that delves into...
Movieshawaiinewsnow.com

Terry Hunter reviews L.A. CONFIDENTIAL

If you want to watch something other the thrills offered by summer tent pole movies like the 9th Fast and Furious movie, consider some great feature films from the past that are streaming on Netflix. Made in 1993, WHAT’S EATING GILBERT GRAPE is a sweet, satisfying drama about an unusual family in a small Iowa town. A young Johnny Depp plays Gilbert, a grocery clerk who’s the main caregiver for his younger mentally impaired brother, Arnie, played by an almost unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio in a breakthrough performance that earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. The highly entertaining RAIN MAN (1998) won four Oscars including Best Picture. Dustin Hoffman took the Best Actor award for his convincing performance as an autistic savant, Raymond Babbitt, older brother of Tom Cruise who plays wheeler dealer, Charlie Babbitt. Much to Charlie’s dismay, their father left all his money to Raymond who lives in an institution. So Charlie kidnaps his brother, determined to take him to L.A. and find a way to get his hands on that money. Directed by Clint Eastwood in 2003, MYSTIC RIVER is a powerful, intense crime drama. Sean Penn won best actor as Jimmy, an ex-con who now runs a convenience store. When his daughter is found murdered, his anguish know no limits. Tim Robbins won best supporting actor as Dave, Jimmy’s old friend and neighbor. As a young boy, Dave was kidnapped and sexually abused for several days—and Robbins’ performance shows how that trauma haunts him still.
TV SeriesMLive.com

How to Watch AMC’s ‘The Beast Must Die’ for free online

Tonight at 10/9c, tune in to watch the premiere of AMC’s latest thrilling series, The Beast Must Die. This suspenseful drama follows a grieving mother on her quest to avenge her son—searching for the culprit of a hit and run that resulted in the death of her six-year-old. “After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son has been dropped, Frances takes matters into her own hands.” says AMC.
NFLchannelguidemag.com

Tuesday, July 13: Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe Return for ‘Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail’

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. The hit anthology-based comedy takes place along the Oregon Trail in 1844, where the characters are faced with many challenges along their journey. The show takes a comedic twist and creates its own depictions of the trail and the time period, including breaking stereotypes that were expected at the time. Steve Buscemi, Daniel Radcliffe, Karan Soni, Geraldine Viswanathan and Jon Bass are returning this season as completely new characters.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Director Plays Coy When Asked About Episode 4’s Vampire Foreshadowing

Not much gets past Marvel fans, who’ve trained themselves to spot easily-missed Easter eggs and throwaway references. Sure enough, a lot of analysis has already been done on a brief bit of dialogue in Loki episode 4. At one point, Owen Wilson’s Mobius mentions how the TVA has brought in “Kree, Titans, and vampires” but the Loki variants are by far the most trouble. This immediately made fans pay attention as this constituted the first reference to the undead in the MCU.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘The North Water’ Trailer: Colin Farrell Sets Sail in the AMC+ Drama

Ian McGuire’s critically acclaimed novel comes to life in AMC+’s upcoming limited series The North Water. The series’ new trailer introduces the key players and reveals the chilling setting for the period drama which was shot in the Artic in the seas north of the Svalbard Archipelago. According to AMC+,...
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

“Chapelwaite”: Stephen King Story ‘Jerusalem’s Lot’ Brings Vampires to EPIX in August [Trailer]

Expect fanged terrors and spooky happenings. Preview “Chapelwaite” below. Here’s the plot synopsis we were previously provided with…. “The series is set in the 1850s. It follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.”
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Dominic Monaghan joins AMC’s sci-fi thriller series Moonhaven

After appearing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Lord of the Rings and Lost actor Dominic Monaghan is set for another trip to space, having signed on for a role in AMC’s upcoming suspense thriller series Moonhaven from writer-producer Peter Ocko (Black Sails). As reported by the trade,...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Phylicia Rashad's Ex-husband Ahmad Rashad's Stunning 5th Wife Is 32-Years-Younger Than Him - Meet Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz

Ahmad Rashad, the ex-husband of actress Phylicia Rashad, is married to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz, who is younger than him by 32 years. Find out more about the latter. American actress Phylicia Rashad's ex-husband Ahmad Rashad is happily married to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz. Ahmad, an American sportscaster, has had quite a journey when it comes to marriage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy