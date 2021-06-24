Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

New Orleans Jazz Fest Announces 2021 Lineup: Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, H.E.R., More

By Andrew O'Brien
liveforlivemusic.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has announced the lineup for its triumphant return to the Fair Grounds Race Course on October 8th–10th and 15th–17th, 2021. The yearly festival has faced an uphill battle since its 50th edition in the spring of 2019. The 2020 edition of the festival, which was set to feature many of the headliners on the newly announced 2021 lineup, was postponed and later canceled.

liveforlivemusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Skaggs
Person
Pj Morton
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Kermit Ruffins
Person
Doug Band
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Randy Newman
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
H.e.r.
Person
Boz Scaggs
Person
Charlie Musselwhite
Person
Ziggy Marley
Person
Terence Blanchard
Person
Cyril Neville
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Jazz Fest#Tedeschi Trucks Band#Dead Company#Foo Fighters#Lizzo#The Black Crowes#Tank#Washington#Indians#The Isley Brothers#Nile Rodgers Chic#The E Collective#Rebirth Brass Band#Shovels Rope#Kingfish#The Campbell Brothers#The Count Basie Orchestra#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Festival
Related
Entertainmentmulletwrapper.net

Buffett, Lizzo, Dead & Co. set for Oct. 8-17 Jazz Fest

Buffett, Lizzo, Dead & Co. set for Oct. 8-17 Jazz Fest. Jimmy Buffett, Dead & Company, The Isley Brothers, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters and Lizzo will headline the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which takes place October 8-17 at the New Orleans Fair Grounds. The fest was cancelled in 2020 and postponed last spring due to Covid concerns.
Rock MusicMusicRadar.com

Tedeschi Trucks Band release live Tell The Truth video from Layla Revisited album

Tedeschi Trucks Band have revealed the song Tell The Truth from their forthcoming Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN') release. The recorded show from 2019 features Phish's Trey Anastasio as well as guest Doyle Bramhall II in 14-piece band playing a complete performance of the legendary Derek And The Dominos – Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs with Eric Clapton and Duane Allman on guitar duties.
Arrington, VAJamBase

See Tedeschi Trucks Band + Trey Anastasio Cover Derek & The Dominos’ ‘Tell The Truth’ At LOCKN’

Tedeschi Trucks Band shared official video featuring their cover of Derek & Dominos’ “Tell The Truth” with special guests Trey Anastasio of Phish and Doyle Bramhall II from the 2019 LOCKN’ festival. “Tell The Truth” came within the ensemble’s performance of Derek & The Dominos’ 1970 triple-LP Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs as audio of the set will be released as Layla Revisited (Live at LOCKN’) through Fantasy Records on July 16.
Musictahoeonstage.com

Stars aligned: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trey remake ‘Layla’

Derek and the Dominos’ “Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs” endures by its premise, superb songcraft, attuned covers and absolutely rousing blues-rock performances. Guitarist/vocalist Eric Clapton, keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Whitlock, bassist Carl Radle, and drummer Jim Gordon formed the band following their time together in Delaney and Bonnie (Bramlett) & Friends, and the sessions for George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass.” Allman Brothers slide guitarist Duane Allman joined them for 11 of the album’s 14 songs, enhancing every one, and creating momentous guitar prototypes with Clapton in the process.
New Orleans, LAkadn.com

Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Ludacris to play New Orleans Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Ludacris, The Isley Brothers, Melissa Etheridge and Trombone Shorty are among the acts slated to take the stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The event is returning this fall after a one-year hiatus brought on by the coronavirus...
MusicantiMUSIC

Stevie Nicks In The Studio For 'Bella Donna' 40th Anniversary

The 40th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks' debut solo album, "Bella Donna", is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard. The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "In July 1981, Stevie Nicks already was in arguably America's most popular band, Fleetwood Mac, but her first solo album then, Bella Donna , took her career to another level entirely, a fact that was by no means guaranteed and which came at some cost. The album was the #1 seller on Billboard's Album Sales chart by September and sold its first million copies by October. Stevie spells it all out quite candidly in my classic rock interview while revealing the stories and characters behind 'Edge of Seventeen', 'Leather and Lace' with Don Henley, and the timeless duet with Tom Petty on his 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around'. Join double Hall of Fame inductee Stevie Nicks with me here In the Studio for the Bella Donna fortieth anniversary.
New Orleans, LAcommunityjournal.net

Jazz Fest Announces Music Line-up

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival recently announced more than 50 of the artists set to appear at the highly anticipated 2021 Festival, scheduled for October 8 – 17. The full music lineup will be released next month. Jazz Fest annually celebrates the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside unforgettable performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists to create one of the world’s most diverse musical festival lineups. Festival weekend dates are set for October 8 – 10 and 15 – 17.
Detroit Lakes, MNPosted by
KARE 11

WE Fest announces 2021 festival lineup

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Country music fans, mark your calendars and pack up your tents because WE Fest is back in 2021!. From Aug. 5-7, the gathering known as "the world's largest county music and camping festival" will open the gates for fans to enjoy a long weekend of both local and national music acts.
Japanese BreakfastStereogum

Levitation Fest 2021 Lineup

The Austin-based Levitation festival has announced the initial lineup for its 2021 edition, which will take place over Halloween weekend. Headliners include Chicano Batman, the Black Angels, Thundercat, and Japanese Breakfast. Shows will take place at a variety of venues around the city’s Red River Cultural District and East Side.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

New Releases and A Jazz Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Joni Mitchell's Blue

The broadcast presents new releases from Frankie Valli, saxophonist Jasmine Lovell-Smith, vocalist Noa Fort guitarist Paul Silbergleit and trumpeter Colin Steele, with birthday shoutouts to Rhoda Scott, Melissa Walker and Tierney Sutton. In the second hour—a special jazz celebration for the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell's iconic album Blue. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music.
Moviesliveforlivemusic.com

Dan Auerbach To Make Directorial Debut With Dr. John Documentary

Dan Auerbach will make his big-screen debut with a documentary on the late Dr. John, RadicalMedia announced on Monday. The yet-untitled film will focus on the life and music of the iconic New Orleans pianist born Mac Rebannack. This announcement comes as the culmination of a years-long friendship between Black...

Comments / 0

Community Policy