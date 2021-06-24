New Orleans Jazz Fest Announces 2021 Lineup: Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, H.E.R., More
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has announced the lineup for its triumphant return to the Fair Grounds Race Course on October 8th–10th and 15th–17th, 2021. The yearly festival has faced an uphill battle since its 50th edition in the spring of 2019. The 2020 edition of the festival, which was set to feature many of the headliners on the newly announced 2021 lineup, was postponed and later canceled.liveforlivemusic.com
