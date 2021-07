Ozonic have been Colorado Springs purveyors of poppy prog rock since their inception in 2015, with an energetic and fun live show that feeds off of crowd energy. When they didn’t get to perform live last year, they took the time to perfect their craft, which they will be sharing with everyone Saturday, July 17, through a new album and a live performance at The Black Sheep with local math rock greats, Get The Axe and SemiFiction.